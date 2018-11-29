Seagulls Weekly Podcast: The draw with Leicester, diving, fans booing and a look ahead to Huddersfield and Crystal Palace

On this week's Seagulls Weekly Podcast, we discuss Brighton & Hove Albion's draw with Leicester, diving in football, a minority of fans booing at the final whistle and more.

Will Chris Hughton make changes for Saturday's match at Huddersfield? We discuss some of the options for Albion's boss and also look ahead to Tuesday's game with arch rivals Crystal Palace.

James Maddison is shown his first yellow card at the Amex on Saturday. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Click on the video above to watch this week's podcast.

