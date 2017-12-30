Ryan plays down saves in draw at Newcastle

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan played down his two excellent second-half saves in Brighton's 0-0 draw at Newcastle this afternoon.

Ryan dived low to his right to keep out Mikel Merino's deflected shot early in the second half, before he produced an even better save to push away Dwight Gayle's glancing header.

The clean sheet was Albion's third in four games and eighth of the season. Ryan said afterwards: "The guys in front of me have done a great job all year round. Basically I let them deal with everything and I try to pick up the pieces.

"Today there were a couple of actions and thankfully I was just being a goalkeeper and did my job. I help the team out when I can and thankfully today I was in the right place at the right time to be able to do so."

Chances were few and far between and reflecting on the match, Ryan said: "It's disappointing. We came here thinking they were here for the taking as they've had a few losses in a row at home.

"We hoped to get three points but we were pretty solid again. They had a couple of chances and thankfully I was able to help the team out when needed. It was just unfortunate we couldn't have a bit of composure at the other end to put one away."