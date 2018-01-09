On-loan Chelsea midfielder Brown ruled out for the season with knee injury

Brighton midfielder Izzy Brown has revealed he will miss the rest of the season with the knee injury he sustained in last night's FA Cup victory against Crystal Palace.

Brown, on loan to the Seagulls from Chelsea, clashed with Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp in a strong 50-50 challenge in the early exchanges of Albion's 2-1 win and was forced off after only five minutes.

The 21-year-old posted on Instagram that he has torn his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and will hopefully be ready to return for next season.

He wrote: "Not the news I wanted to hear, I have torn my ACL and it will need surgery to fix.

"I will come back fitter and stronger and hopefully be ready for next season. Thank you to everyone at Brighton for the love and support they showed towards me, the fans, the staff, and all the players. I’ve met some amazing people here and these memories will be with me forever.



"See you all next season."