Locadia delighted with debut goal

Brighton's club record signing Jurgen Locadia was delighted to get off the mark on his debut this afternoon.

It took the 24-year-old Dutch striker just 15 minutes to score when he swept home Anthony Knockaert's low cross in the 3-1 win over Coventry in the FA Cup fifth round.

Locadia, who joined from PSV Eindhoven for a reported £14m fee last month, had almost scored with his first touch for the Seagulls but fired against a post in the early exchanges.

Speaking after the game, he said: "We played very well and created a lot of chances, I had two opportunities to score, but all in all it was a good showing for our side.

“I thought I had scored with my first touch but unfortunately it hit the post. But I was sharp with the second chance and I’m delighted to score.

"For my goal I knew I needed to anticipate the movement ahead of me. Leonardo (Ulloa) made some good movement for the first goal. He made a movement to the front post and I waited for the ball behind him."

Albion have been drawn away to Manchester United in the quarter-finals but speaking before the draw was made, Locadia said: “We now have an opportunity to play at Wembley, it's crazy and we just have to win one more game.

"Everything is new for me, so to play at Wembley Stadium would be fantastic.”

