Leandro Trossard does not want to be Brighton's 'super-sub'

Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Leandro Trossard is determined to force his way into the starting XI and doesn't want to known as a super-sub.

Trossard, 24, has produced match winning cameos from the bench in Albion's last two matches at the Amex Stadium.

Against Norwich Trossard replaced Pascal Gross on the hour and soon delivered an exquisite near post finish from Martin Montoya's right wing cross to open the scoring. The Belgian also claimed an assist for the second as it was his set-piece that teed-up Shane Duffy for a close range finish and seal the three points.

The previous week against Everton, Trossard - making his first outing following a groin injury - turned the match in Albion's favour and it was his cross that set-up the winning own goal.

"Every player wants to start, said Trossard. "But we have good quality in the team. It’s up to the coach if you start or not. It’s up to you to give your 100 per cent if you get the minutes and I think I am doing that. I’m feeling fit. I’m ready to play, like I said last week.

"It’s nice to help the team get those three points.” He added: “It was a perfect cross from Monty, hard enough. I knew if I flicked it, it was a big chance to go in and I did it well, I think.”

Head coach Graham Potter has deliberately used Trossard when the game becomes more stretched. The Belgian was starting matches before his injury and his recent performances from the bench will certainly make him a strong contender to start at Manchester United next week.

"We attacked quite well over the game (against Norwich)," said Potter. "But you still need to score. That’s why it is nice to have Leo coming on, as someone who can make a difference in the final third when the game becomes a bit more stretched.

"I’m delighted for the players. It was a difficult match against a team who attacked well, carried their threat. You could see that in the first half. They hit the bar. They make it difficult, they overload you and get bodies around.

"You have got to be disciplined and the players were. It was pleasing as well for Shane to score because he has had a frustrating time recently. I thought his performance was really good and contributed to a win.”

Duffy, 27, came on in the first half after an ankle injury to Adam Webster. It's been a tough period for Duffy as he's been on the bench for recent matches due to the excellent form of £20m summer signing Webster.

“I was delighted to get out on the pitch again play football and help the team," said the Irishman. "I know I’m a threat from set pieces, and being able to contribute to the team was the most important thing.

“I’m the sort of a person that needs to keep going and keep my body in good shape. I haven’t had any injuries until recently, and the last one I had was disappointing. But now I just need to keep my head down, work hard."

It's a chance for Duffy to work his way back into the team alongside Lewis Dunk but he also wished his teammate Webster a speedy recovery.

“We’re hoping it’s not a bad injury because we need his quality as well. He brings a lot to this team and we hope it’s not that serious. I’ll step up if I’m needed because we’ve got some big games coming up. We want to finish as high as possible in the league, and I’ll be ready to help out wherever I can."

Brighton are eighth in the table and are next in action at Manchester United who are two points behind the Albion in 10th place.