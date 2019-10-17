Key duo set to return for Brighton and ready for action at Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion playmaker Leandro Trossard is available for selection for their trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Trossard, 24, has been out of action since the last international break with a groin injury. He last featured for Albion in the 4-0 away loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian winger, who arrived for £16m from Genk in the summer, made an impressive start for Graham Potter's team.

He scored against West Ham and was also a goal threat in the loss at City. Potter is delighted he is back but admitted he may not be quite ready to start.

"Leo Trossard has been training with us this week," said the Brighton head coach. "We need to careful with him. He is probably not ready to start, that is fair to say.

"But he is training with the group and we will make a decision this afternoon and tomorrow as to whether he is in the group.

"I have problem now in terms of leaving good players out. You want players to do well but sometimes you are out the team for different reasons and the challenge is to do well and stake their claim for a place. We want that healthy competition."

Also available again is Davy Propper. The Dutch midfielder missed the last two matches (Chelsea and Tottenham) with a hamstring problem.

Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly are also raring to go despite two tough European Qualifying matches with the Republic of Ireland. Steven Alzate withdrew from the Columbian under-23 squad last week but is all good to go at Villa Park, if selected.