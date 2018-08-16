Jahanbakhsh looking forward to home debut against Manchester United

Alireza Jahanbakhsh cannot wait to run out at the Amex for the first time in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Iranian winger joined Brighton for a reported club record fee of £17m from AZ Alkmaar last month and came off the bench to make his debut in Saturday’s 2-0 opening-day defeat at Watford.

Brighton face all of last season’s top four in their next six games, beginning with Manchester United this weekend.

Albion beat United 1-0 at the Amex in May to seal Premier League survival last season and Jahanhbakhsh is excited to test himself against some of the top clubs in England.

After Sunday’s match with United, Albion travel to Liverpool next weekend and Jahanbakhsh said: “Every game is big and every opponent in the Premier League is a good side and will try to win every single game.

“Manchester United is a big club and it would nice to play against them, but I am more looking forward to playing a home game in front of our fans.

“As a new player, you want to have a good performance in your home games and it’s exactly the same for me.

“I always just do my best for the club, with good performances, and whenever the team needs me I will just do my thing and help my team-mates, my team and the manager to get the best results.”

Jahanbakhsh was part of the Iran squad at this summer’s World Cup and added: “As a new player coming into the Premier League, it’s always nice to play against such teams.

“I knew before it’s not going to be easy playing against such quality teams, with big names.

“It’s always been a dream for me just to be in the best competition in the world. I’m already there, so I just have to get ready to settle myself as soon as possible, get to know all of my team-mates and all of the situations.

“I’m really excited to play against such great teams. I played against big teams in the World Cup but as a club, this is something different and I’m really looking forward to it.”