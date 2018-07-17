Brighton midfielder was better value than Liverpool star Mo Salah last season

Albion midfielder Pascal Gross was the best value midfielder in the 2017/18 Premier League season based on bwin's moneyball analysis of how much players signed last summer cost for each goal and assist.

Bookmaker bwin took into account transfer fees and wages to discover who were the best bargain buys from last summer and who wasted the most money on players who failed to perform or even make the pitch in the 2017/18 season.



The analysis has taken into account minutes played, goals, assists, clean sheets and saves made - with Seagulls keeper Mathew Ryan the best value goalkeeper for cost per save made.



Gross' seven goals and eight assists cost Brighton just £284,000 each, while Salah's 34 goals and 11 assists cost Liverpool just over £1m each.



Watford's Kiko Femenia and Everton's Cuco Martina were the only signings to cost less than £1,000 per minute – the free transfers played 1,851 and 1,939 minutes respectively.



Brighton paid just over £50,000 per Ryan save, making him the best value goalkeeper – as the 26-year-old made 125 saves last season.



On the flip side, Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen cost over £100,000 per minute played and he failed to register a goal or assist all season.



Title-winning keeper Ederson was the worst value goalkeeper, with Manchester City paying more than £700,000 for each of his 56 saves.



Kevin Wimmer's solitary clean sheet cost Stoke more than £21m, while Fernando Llorente's solitary Premier League goal cost Tottenham £17.5m.

Cost per minute on the pitch:

Top 5:

Kiko Femenia (Watford) - £562

Cuco Martina (Everton) - £939

Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham) - £1,100

Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield) - £1,134

Darren Fletcher (Stoke) - £1,211



Worst 5:

Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) - £142,020

Davy Klaassen (Everton) - £103,100

Nahki Wells (Burnley) - £71,628

Jonathan Walters (Burnley) - £69,808

Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea) - £69,086



Cost per goal (strikers signed in the summer of 2017):

Top 5:

Wayne Rooney (Everton) - £832,000

Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) - £845,000

Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield) - £873,333

Chris Wood (Burnley) - £1,658,000

Joselu (Newcastle) - £1,757,500



Worst 5 (strikers signed in the summer of 2017):

Fernando Llorente (Tottenham) - £17,490,000

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) - £9,350,000

Wilfried Bony (Swansea) - £8,190,000

Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) - £6,203,636

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - £5,349,375



Cost per goal + assist (midfielder):

Top 5:

Pascal Gross (Brighton) - £284,000

Eric Choupo-Moting (Stoke) - £338,000

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £1,048,571

Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield) - £1,348,750

Will Hughes (Watford) - £1,950,000



Bottom 5:

Adrien Silva (Leicester City) - £26,210,000

Mario Lemina (Southampton) - £9,340,000

Oliver Burke (West Brom) - £7,620,000

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) - £7,242,857

Jacob Murphy (Newcastle) - £5,735,000



Cost per clean sheet (defender):

Top 5:

Kiko Femenia (Watford) - £148,571

Cuco Martina (Everton) - £303,333

Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham) - £390,000

Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield) - £414,600

Charlie Taylor (Burnley) - £433,333



Bottom 5:

Kevin Wimmer (Stoke) - £21,100,000

Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) - £11,390,000

Victor Lindelof (Manchester United) - £6,290,000

Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) - £5,096,667

Serge Aurier (Tottenham) - £3,808,571



Cost per save (goalkeepers):

Top 3:

Matthew Ryan (Brighton) - £57,760

Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) - £124,911

Willy Caballero (Chelsea) - £222,857



Bottom 3:

Ederson (Manchester City) - £714,357

Eldin Jakupovic (Leicester City) - £408,250

Paulo Gazzaniga (Tottenham) - £346,667