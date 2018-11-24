Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City picture gallery

Were you at the Amex for Brighton's match with Leicester? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

The match finished 1-1 after Jamie Vardy equalised for ten-man Leicester 11 minutes from time. Glenn Murray had given Albion an early lead, before the Foxes had James Maddison sent off for two bookings after 30 minutes.

Albion fans pictured at the Amex yesterday. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Click on the video above to view pictures taken by PW Sporting Photography during the game.

HAVE YOU READ?

Brighton v Leicester player ratings

We could have won - Leicester boss Claude Puel

Chris Hughton reflects on missed opportunity in draw with Leicester

Vardy penalty rescues point for ten-man Leicester at Brighton