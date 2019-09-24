Brighton fans react to Steven Alzate’s performance at Newcastle United

Steven Alzate produced a fine display on his Premier League debut during the 0-0 draw at Newcastle last Saturday.

Alzate, 21, performed well at left wing back and moved into a more central position as the game progressed in the second half.

The former Leyon Orient player was pleased with his debut but how did Albion’s fans react on social media?

How are we going to keep hold of him?! An absolute star in the making. The ability and arrogance he has just shown on the pitch in his Premier League debutis quite something to behold. We’ve got a real gem on our hands. Farehamseagull (North stand chat)

Let’s not get carried away! Still, very welcome to see a youngster coming through. Performance not too much of a surprise - he excelled in senior football at Swindon last year. Anyway, best of luck to the young man - let’s hope PL stardom awaits. GT49er

September 22, 2018: Steven Alzate makes it 1-0 to Swindon in a 3-0 win at Yeovil Town. September 21, 2019: Steven Alzate makes his Premier League debut. Some progression for the young Colombian. @_BenWills

Steven Alzate (21) was named Man of the match on his Premier League debut following a frustrating but promising loan at Swindon Town last campaign. One to keep an eye on and great to see him get his first start in the league. @FootballOllie

He was CM most of the second half. And against Bristol Rovers too.

He’s absolutely a number 8. A season learning the big boy game and he could be a really asset in midfield next year. Such a lovely football brain. The right footed denilson

Good to see Steven Alzate get his Prem debut for Brighton. He was absolutely outstanding youth prospect for Orient, one of the best I’ve seen in years. @FreddieNathan

If Steven Alzate played for Manchester United they would call him the next Ryan Giggs. @bhafred

Well impressed with the Albion, GP and Steven Alzate...Loving it!!! @lousybusdriver