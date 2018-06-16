Albion manager Powell delighted to sign versatile Green from Yeovil

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Kayleigh Green on a one-year contract ahead of the Women's Super League season.

The 30-year-old, who was out of contract at Yeovil Town, becomes Albion’s first signing of the summer, and will join up with the Seagulls ahead of their first season in the restructured league.

Albion first-team manager Hope Powell said, “We’re delighted to secure the services of Kayleigh, she’s a player we’ve tracked for a while and it’s great to welcome her to the club.

“She brings a wealth of experience at both international and domestic level, and will no doubt bolster the options we have across the pitch.

“I’m very much looking forward to working alongside Kayleigh, as we prepare for our first season in the top flight.”

Green began her career with Cardiff City, where she made her European debut in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, before moving to Yeovil in March 2016.

The versatile player, who has played in defence and further forward, featured for the Glovers against Albion last season in the FA WSL Continental Tyres Cup, and scored in the 90th minute after coming off the bench.

After making 29 appearances for Yeovil, Green had a brief loan spell at Italian club Chieti Calcio Femminile, where she featured for the Serie B side five times.

Green has also made a number of appearances for Wales since making her senior debut in 2012, including five games in the qualifying round for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.