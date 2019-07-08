10 of our best pictures of the Amex Stadium...just in case you were missing your regular trip to Brighton

Albion’s next match at the Amex is new manager Graham Potter’s first at home as they take on Valencia in a pre-season friendly on Thursday, August 8.
View more
It’s been 57 days since Brighton and Hove Albion last played a Premier League match at home. So for those fans who maybe suffering some Amex withdrawals, we have compiled a set of our favourite pictures.
Albion’s next match at the Amex is new manager Graham Potter’s first at home as they take on Valencia in a pre-season friendly on Thursday, August 8.