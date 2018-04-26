Youth product Chapman relishing Steyning chance

Newly-appointed Steyning Cricket Club skipper Luke Chapman cannot wait for the new season to get started.

Chapman, 25, is celebrating his tenth year at Steyning and has been named first XI captain for the upcoming campaign.

Previous skipper David Kennett decided to step down from the role after five years over the winter, with Chapman now the man tasked to lead Steyning.

Chapman, who came through the ranks at the club and lead the second XI last term, is relishing the chance he’s been given.

He said: “I feel this is a great challenge for me this year and it’s something I’m really looking forward to. I have been with Steyning for ten years now and this will be my second season as captain, after previously captaining the second XI last season.”

Steyning will be without influential all-rounder Hywel Jones for their first season in the newly-formed Sussex League Division 3 West.

Increased work commitments have forced Jones to put his cricket career on hold and Chapman has failed to find a replacement for him as of yet.

Steyning had a strong season last time out, finishing third in the old Division 4, with new skipper Chapman wanting his team to build on momentum.

He added: “We have lost Hywel (Jones) due to work commitments.

“This gives a great opportunity for one of our younger players to step up this season, which I feel they’re more than capable of doing.

“First and foremost we will be looking to stabilise ourselves in Division 3 West this season.

“Pre-season has been interrupted by the weather so we haven’t been able to train outside. Apart from the weather, our training has gone really well, everyone is training very hard and we are all looking forward to what we hope will be a successful season.”

Steyning face a tough assignment as they welcome two-divisions higher Sussex League Premier Division outfit Cuckfield in a Gray-Nicholls T20 Cup first-round tie to start the new season on Saturday.

Chapman’s team entertain rivals Goring on May 5 as they get their Division 3 West campaign going.