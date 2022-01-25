Sussex and Southern Vipers cricket fixtures for 2022: All the matches, dates and venues on one page

Sussex's 2022 schedule has been confirmed - and it promises to be a hectic and exciting summer for the county. Once again they'll be doing battle in the county championship, 50-over one-day cup and the T20 Vitality Blast. And there's a four-day clash at Hove with world Test champions New Zealand to look forward to.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 7:34 pm
Travis Head will captain Sussex in the county championship / Picture: Getty

On this page you'll find all the dates and venues for Sussex' s campaigns in all three formats - plus news of Southern Vipers matches which are to be held in Sussex this season.

Stick with this website throughout 2022 for all the news from the County Ground as Travis Head leads Sussex in the championship, Tom Haines in the One Day Cup and Luke Wright in the Blast.

2022 Fixtures

Tom Haines is skipper for the One Day Cup campaign / Picture: Getty

Thursday 24 March - Three-day Friendly - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex CCC v Surrey

Monday 28 March 2022 - Three-day Friendly - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex CCC v Durham UCCE

Luke Wright is again skippering the Vitality Blast side / Picture: Getty

Thursday 7 April 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex CCC v Nottinghamshire

Thursday 14 April 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The Incora County Ground

Derbyshire v Sussex CCC

Georgia Adams will lead the Southern Vipers / Picture: Getty

Thursday 21 April 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - New Road

Worcestershire v Sussex CCC

Thursday 28 April 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex CCC v Durham

Thursday 5 May 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex CCC v Middlesex

Thursday 12 May 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - Uptonsteel County Ground

Leicestershire v Sussex CCC

Saturday 14 May 2022 - Charlotte Edwards Cup - The 1st Central County Ground

Southern Vipers v Lancashire Thunder

Friday 20 May 2022 - Tourist Match - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex CCC v New Zealand

Thursday 26 May 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan

Friday 27 May 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - Bristol County Ground

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks

Sunday 29 May 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex Sharks v Kent Spitfires

Wednesday 1 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The Cooper Associates County Ground

Somerset v Sussex Sharks

Friday 3 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex Sharks v Middlesex

Saturday 4 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - Ageas Bowl

Hampshire Hawks v Sussex Sharks

Wednesday 8 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast -

Surrey v Sussex Sharks

Friday 10 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire

Sunday 12 June 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - Sophia Gardens

Glamorgan v Sussex CCC

Friday 17 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The Cloud County Ground

Essex Eagles v Sussex Sharks

Sunday 19 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - Sophia Gardens

Glamorgan v Sussex Sharks

Thursday 23 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex Sharks v Surrey

Friday 24 June 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - Canterbury

Kent Spitfires v Sussex Sharks

Sunday 26 June 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex CCC v Derbyshire

Friday 1 July 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex Sharks v Essex Eagles

Sunday 3 July 2022 - T20 Vitality Blast - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex Sharks v Hampshire Hawks

Wednesday 6 July 2022 - Saturday 9 July 2022

T20 Vitality Blast QFs

Saturday 9 July 2022 - Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Southern Vipers v South East Stars

Tuesday 12 July 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex CCC v Leicestershire

Saturday 16 July 2022

T20 Vitality Blast - Edgbaston - Finals Day

Tuesday 19 July 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - Lord's

Middlesex v Sussex CCC

Tuesday 26 July 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - Trent Bridge

Nottinghamshire v Sussex CCC

Sunday 31 July 2022 - National Counties Match

Oxfordshire Cricket v Sussex CCC

Tuesday 2 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - Trent Bridge

Nottinghamshire v Sussex Sharks

Friday 5 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire

Sunday 7 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex Sharks v Leicestershire

Friday 12 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - Edgbaston

Warwickshire v Sussex Sharks

Sunday 14 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex Sharks v Surrey

Wednesday 17 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - Emirates Riverside

Durham Cricket v Sussex Sharks

Friday 19 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - The Cooper Associates County Ground

Somerset v Sussex Sharks

Tuesday 23 August 2022 - Royal London Cup 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex Sharks v Middlesex

Friday 26 August 2022

Royal London Cup 2022 QFs

Tuesday 30 August 2022

Royal London Cup 2022 SFs

Friday 9 September 2022 - Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Southern Vipers v Western Storm

Monday 12 September 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex CCC v Worcestershire

Saturday 17 September 2022

Royal London Cup 2022 Final - Trent Bridge

Tuesday 20 September 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - Emirates Riverside

Durham v Sussex CCC

Monday 26 September 2022 - LV= Insurance County Championship 2022 - The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex CCC v Glamorgan

