Findon v Broadwater - cricket picture special

A knock of 71 from Harry Metters, 69 by Glenn Bridson and 58 not out by Felix Jordan carried the hosts to 260-5 - with Samuel Hudson and Graham Merritt-Blann each taking two wickets. Broadwater's reply was built around 59 from Benn Challen but they fell just short on 233-9, with David Everitt, Harrison Grayston, Metters and Jordan taking two wickets each. The win lifts Findon to fourth in the table. See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get all the local cricket in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.