Your weather forecast for the festive period across Sussex

Christmas across Sussex looks set to be a mix of wind, rain, sunshine and showers, according to the Met office.

For those heading to family or friends over the festive period there seems little chance of snow causing any problems in West and East Sussex.

Weather. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150730-111708001

The Met Office says: ”Heading into the Christmas week, it will probably stay unsettled, with further spells of wind and rain, but interspersed by some brighter and showery weather.

“Temperatures on the whole look likely to be a little milder than average.

“However, there is a small chance of colder temperatures,

“The end of 2018 is likely to remain fairly changeable with showers or longer spells of rain, possibly wintry over higher ground.

“Temperatures look likely to be around normal for the time of year, although there is a small chance things could turn colder in late December.

“However, as we head into the New Year, there is an increased chance of high pressure becoming established close to the UK.

“This would bring drier and colder weather, but also an increasing chance of some snow showers and night-time frosts.”