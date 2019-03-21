Worthing needs unique attractions at Teville Gate

In response to your recent news story on the plans for Teville Gate, I understand there will be a gym, where a gym already exists less than 200 yards away.

I understand there will be more houses, but less parking. I understand that there will be more restaurants – this I agree with on the basis that this part of town has few now, but understand that a restaurant ‘quarter’ is being planned near Montague Street. I understand that there will be a supermarket – again with one in existence less than 200 yards away. So – no, I am not impressed.

The vacant Teville Gate was finally demolished in 2018 after a 20-year development saga (Picture: Google)

Can we not realise that this area, to thrive, needs to have features that expand choice, not reinforce it?

What about an ice rink (the nearest of which would be Guildford) or a Casino (Brighton) – or a bowling alley? A tall building could offer amazing views to the sea from Teville Gate.

If there was good parking and unique attractions, Teville Gate could be the gateway to the wider town.

Colin Capelin

Beeches Avenue, Worthing

