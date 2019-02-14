Why do serious offences have lower fines than lesser ones?

According to the ‘court round-up’ last week, people possessing cocaine, or cannabis, driving without insurance, assaulting a police officer, shoplifting, stealing, driving under the influence of drugs, are not fined as much as the two people that dropped cigarette butts, at over £400 each.

There has to be something wrong with our magistrates, or am I missing something?

Martin Noz

Benedict Close, Worthing

