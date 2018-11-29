Rustington traffic light work disruption seems a waste of money

I felt I had to write to you about the work that is going on in Rustington.

Why are they spending all that money on changing the traffic lights when they did not need changing?

They worked perfectly well before. It is causing all sorts of disruption in the village.

Businesses are losing so much trade due to people not being able to cross the road opposite Waitrose and the work is going to take a lot longer than they originally said and just before Christmas, too.

It is causing havoc with the traffic, so why did they decide to do it at the busiest time of the year?

I feel it is such a waste of money and could have been better spent.

Why mend something that didn’t need mending?

Diana Adams

Hide Gardens, Rustington

---

---

---

