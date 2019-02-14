More children’s clubs could benefit the youth of today

I agree with Bognor Regis & Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb about the ban on mobile and smartphones in lesson time.

But on the other hand, they are useful to phone parents if you are feeling ill and need to be picked up.

Why can’t the phones be put in a box or drawer until home time?

I have always thought it rude to play games on a smartphone at meal times or on an outing.

Nobody seems to talk to each other any more, ‘only me’.

Funny thing is, I always watch the five o’clock news on Channel 5 and the other night a doctor told how children should only play games on their phones for two hours a day as more could ruin their health.

I enjoyed playing board games with my five daughters when they were young.

As I always say, the old days were the best, when you had to go out to a red phone box to get a doctor to come to your house.

I have never had a boring life, for which I am grateful, but the young today get bored too much.

Maybe more clubs could help.

We had them and made lots of friends.

Peggy Brassett

Granville Road, Littlehampton

---

---

---

