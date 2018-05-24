LETTER: Writing to offer an apology

I apologise to councillor Carson Albury for maligning Adur council.

My Accusation of the council selling off assets was mistaken. At first sight it did appear that the social housing was going to be replaced by private flats. However, my wife and I did go to the developers exhibition at the Southwick community Centre but, in the short time that we had available, were unable to talk to either of the councillors there.

Edward Kelly

Brighton Road

Shoreham

