LETTER: Why was no full repair done?

I can’t understand why the Grove Lodge roundabout holes were not repaired in one attempt. Why repair two areas and leave the others?

When do we get the whole roundabout repaired before we get an accident from cars avoiding damage.

Or do we claim against the authorities for damage as they know of the holes but have done nothing to repair it?

Roy Powell

Cuckfield Crescent

Worthing

