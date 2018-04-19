LETTER: So much owed to our NHS

My thanks to the doctors and nurses of the NHS.

I was born in Southlands Hospital in Shoreham. No NHS. When I was four years old, they found I had a lazy eye and had to have a patch over one eye.

My mother had to take me from Bignor to Horsham every two weeks to see a Dr Spencer Walker. In those days they said it would right itself. The war came, so no operation. No NHS.

I was seven years old before I had the operation. I was in the eye hospital for two weeks. My eyes are straight now, but only very little sight.

My son, with a million-to-one chance, had the same but thanks to the NHS he had two operations before he was five and has 90 per cent sight.

So now, nearing my 80th birthday, I say thank you to the doctors and nurses of the NHS.

One other NHS miracle: four years ago, my wife fell and broke both her shoulders. Mr Hill at Chichester hospital operated on both at the same time. It is wonderful to see how she can lift her arms and move them.

Thank you doctors and nurses of the NHS. We owe you so much.

B. White

Palmer Road Angmering

---

