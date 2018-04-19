LETTER: Proud to set the record straight

The angry reaction from Labour’s Offington ward candidate to my election commitment on weekly bin collections suggests that I have hit a nerve.

Residents in Offington and Findon Valley will hopefully have been pleased to see a broad range of beneficial policies in my leaflets covering issues from regenerating Teville Gate and building new doctors’ surgeries to supporting the homeless and investing in our parks.

The Labour candidate’s silence on those issues suggests he has nothing to say.

On the issue of bin collections, I’m happy and indeed proud to set the record straight. Herald readers won’t need me to tell them what a wonderful job our binmen do in Worthing.

You may be surprised to hear we are one of a very small number of councils to have successfully retained weekly refuse collections.

Labour-controlled areas such as Birmingham and Brighton hit the national press regarding their bin collections for all the wrong reasons. Rubbish piling up in the street and residents having to team up to go to the tip is nothing to be proud of.

A recent Worthing Labour election address called for the weekly refuse collection to be reduced to a fortnightly service.

When it comes to providing the key local services that Worthing residents rely on, it seems clear to me that only Worthing Conservatives can be trusted to put people before politics and provide services that are the envy of our neighbours.

Cllr Louise Murphy

Conservative Candidate for Offington Ward, Offington Lane, Worthing

