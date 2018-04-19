LETTER: How we can help homeless

It has been said that one needs to tell someone something six times before they absorb properly what you have said.

Therefore, although More Radio gave me airtime on Wednesday, and this paper has printed several letters, I would like to once again remind everyone about homelessness in our towns.

Worthing Churches Home-less Projects, churches, the Salvation Army, the police and social services help a great deal, but why doesn’t the general public do more to help them?

There is so much we can do, especially since we see them more than they do.

It isn’t a matter of simply giving them money, but something to keep them warm, or well-fed, or perhaps giving some advice. Most important of all is to give a degree of kindness.

They come from any sort of background. They are usually polite and well-behaved at first. But when people start treating them with contempt or disregard them, they may turn to drink and drugs. Mental illness may follow, and turning to crime.

Homelessness is rising and will continue to rise unless we do more. All of us want zero homelessness.

Therefore, on behalf of the homeless and ex-homeless, please try to do more than you have been doing.

John Houghton

Ambrose Place Worthing

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.