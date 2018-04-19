LETTER: Economy with wealth?

A small peck at our polticians: it is alarming how so many people have been gulled into equating the economy with wealth. When wealth is a value statement about what the economy may do, while often doing the reverse.

As a small instance: Mr Trump may add to the economy by building a golf course in Scotland or elsewhere, when we are already replete with them, and the wealth they generate is in a leisure occupation.

I would rather see the countryside protected, and people paid to look after it.

Society as a whole can either pay for people to mow grass or to look after nature. Which of those do we depend on for survival?

R.W. Standing

Sea Road

East Preston

