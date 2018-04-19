LETTER: Different Walk of Witness...

Our Littlehampton Churches Together Walk of Witness in the precinct on Good Friday was different, but as moving as ever.

Felix Gillett had prepared a new script, which we had rehearsed, for our dramatic retelling of the Easter story. And then, on the Wednesday afternoon, tragedy struck. We learned that three young men had been knifed in that very precinct. With two of the lads still in hospital, we didn’t feel it right to portray any form of violence and decided instead that we should walk in silence, praying, following the cross, to the clock tower.

This, we felt, would show our concern and respect for all involved in the incident.

Then, at the clock tower, to the sound of a trumpet, we lifted our voices to sing Amazing Grace before Joe Gisbey spoke and reminded us that Jesus died so that we might be forgiven and that the message of Easter is one of faith and hope and, above all, love.

Finally, Paul Sanderson, Littlehampton Academy chaplain, prayed for the families and our town.

Afterwards, the large crowd chatted to one another in the street and also at the United Church, where we enjoyed welcome refreshments – for which, many thanks! (We also thank God it didn’t pour until then!)

We all appreciate the freedom we have to witness our faith in this way. Our prayer is now that many more people will find love and hope and new life in Jesus.

All our welcome to any of our local churches, where we will continue to pray for all involved in the incident in the precinct.

DI BROWN

Littlehampton Baptist Church, Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton

