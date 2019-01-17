Lack of traditional Christmas cards suggests British people are turning against Christianity

In the run-up to Christmas, I was looking for Christmas cards depicting the Nativity of the birth of Jesus.

Could I find any? I could not. I don’t think that I missed out any card shops anywhere in my area (but, of course, I could be wrong).

Does the lack of traditional Christmas cards show people are turning against Christianity?

I am wondering if the British people are starting to turn away from the Christian faith.

After all, we do have many faiths in this country now, don’t we?

Peter Harvey

Harbour Way, Shoreham Beach

---

---

