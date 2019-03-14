There was a striking difference between the pictorial and written content of the Gazette letters page last week – photos of local nature and complaints about the destruction of it.

Then on the next page Whispering Smith reported that Natural England has apparently been ‘doing in’ various wild birds for five years on grounds of ‘public safety’.

Barn Owl (Pic by Jon Rigby)

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never been threatened by a barn owl or a buzzard.

Nature is bountiful enough to grow free of charge and we’re paying good money to have it wiped out again. As a well-known columnist on a top national newspaper often puts it: ‘Makes you proud to be British, doesn’t it’?!

Jacqueline Deeks

Wendy Ridge, Rustington

