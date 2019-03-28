Dreading change to fortnightly bin collections

I was recently made aware that a decision has been made to change the grey refuse bin collection from weekly to fortnightly.

I knew it was being mooted but I didn’t know that Worthing council had already decided that would be the case from September, 2019.

A few years ago, the Herald ran an opinion poll for residents of the borough and asked about changing grey bin collections to every two weeks and the response was a resounding ‘no’.

We have lost seven-day opening of the local refuse centres and now bin collections are being targeted.

There are two people in my household and our grey bin is full each week. The blue recycling bin is full to bursting every two weeks.

How is a larger family going to cope with fortnightly bin collections?

If we have another summer like last year, imagine the flies, rats, etc., the rubbish will attract. Many people already leave black rubbish bags on the street; they certainly do in Dominion Road, which is where I live.

If households must have a larger grey bin to store their rubbish, who is going to pay for that? Initially, I wrote to Worthing council and received a sarcastic response. I was told by that I must have ‘exceptional circumstances’ to fill a grey bin each week.

Well, I don’t but nevertheless, the bin is full. I’m dreading a fortnightly collection.

It would be interesting to see the result if the Herald ran a similar poll for residents to gauge their opinion. Indeed, is everyone aware of the planned changes?

Mrs Frances Boylan

Dominion Road, Worthing

