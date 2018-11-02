Concern about bad press for ‘very helpful’ Fitzalan Medical Centre

My husband and I are very concerned about the bad press that the Fitzalan Medical Centre has been getting. Is the CQC really getting things right and speaking to the right people?

We have been with the surgery for about 50 years. Admittedly, things are not the same but after having to take on and extra 3,000 patients, how can it be possible to get appointments quickly unless urgent?

Maurice has had many health issues over the last 15 to 20 years and we have nothing but thanks and respect for all the past and present doctors and staff, who we have always found very helpful. These days, if we cannot see a doctor they will phone and chat about a problem and, if necessary, arrange for us to see them – usually on the same day in the surgery.

Thank you, doctors, and all staff at the centre.

Betty & Maurice Ludlam

Old Worthing Road, East Preston

