Worthing’s Brooklands Park transformation plans revealed

The masterplan for Worthing’s Brooklands Park has finally been revealed.

Worthing Borough Council has proposed a £2 million regeneration project which will see the attraction turned into a science adventure park, with an emphasis on learning through fun, play and exploration.

The proposed masterplan for Brooklands Park SUS-181110-165138001

Key new features will include a new café and lakeside picnicking area in the centre of the park, as well as improved walks and fitness trails, areas for outdoor events and an adventure play area.

Existing attractions such as the miniature railway, golf course and go-karts will be removed but councillor Edward Crouch, cabinet member for digital and environmental sciences, warned against dwelling on nostalgia.

“Nostalgia is a very, very powerful thing,” he said.

“There will be people who have very nostalgic views of the park but we are guarding its long term future. We have got to move forward.

Brooklands Lake SUS-181110-165149001

“I think the masterplan is really very exciting. It makes Brooklands a fantastic green space for families to enjoy.”

He said he wanted Brooklands to become a destination for people from outside the area as well as locals.

The new design also includes an indoor leisure activity centre in the south-west corner of the park to ensure it remains attractive all year round.

The exact nature of the leisure activity centre is still to be decided during what the council have called an ‘ongoing engagement process’.

Environment-shaping company Chris Blandford Associates has been working alongside the council and designer Adrienne Soudain said the location lends itself perfectly to an environmental focus.

“Rampion Wind Farm is an obvious science link,” she said.

“The lake is a perfect opportunity to learn about natural sciences and observe nature.”

Increased car parking spaces and coach drop-off areas are planned, as well as links to the seafront to allow better access to the beach.

Work is underway to fund all of the features, with developers looking for capital investment, corporate sponsorship and external grants.

The £2million budget does not include money already spent dredging the lake and building a new boardwalk.

The next stage of the regeneration is for the masterplan to be adopted by the council, after which a detailed plan can be drawn up and the tender process can begin,

Work is expected to begin in the new year and will be completed in stages in order to keep some areas of the park open at all times, and as funding becomes available.

