Worthing period home with four bedrooms close to railway station

This exceptionally well-presented, four bedroom, semi-detached period home is situated in a sought-after Worthing location.

The property, in Chaucer Road, retains much original character and is close to shops in Tarring Road and within a quarter of a mile of West Worthing railway station.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a covered entrance, entrance hall, cloakroom, living room, second sitting room, third reception room, refitted kitchen and a dining room.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms and a refitted bathroom/shower room, as well as an eaves room off one of the bedrooms.

Outside, the front garden is laid to lawn with a driveway leading to a garage.

The south-facing rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a shingle area and side area.

Price offers over £625,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, Chapelworth House, 22-26 Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1BE. Telephone 01903 213281 or email: worthing@michaeljones.co.uk

