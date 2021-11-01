Ardington Hotel in Steyne Gardens was evacuated after a fire broke out this morning (Monday, November 1).

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 6.10am.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire involving the air conditioning unit and the hotel staff had carried out a full evacuation of the premises.

Hotel director Simon Margaroli has revealed the fire was caused by a 'small electrical equipment fault', located outside the hotel building.

He said the unit 'unfortunately caught alight' and the smoke was 'drawn into the kitchen through an intake fan located nearby'.

"The whole matter was dealt with very quickly and efficiently by the fire brigade for whom we are immensely grateful," he added.

"All the guests reacted quickly and calmly to the alarms and evacuated the building within minutes ably managed by the night manager.

"The operation of the kitchen was not affected, breakfast was still served at 7am as usual."

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews used one jet and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“There were no casualties and crews left the scene at 7.02am," a spokesperson added.