Author Chris Bradford cuts the ribbon of the new studio with his samurai sword

Worthing High School celebrates opening of new dance studio and fitness suite

A new dance studio and fitness suite has been officially opened at Worthing High School in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that involved a samurai sword.

Author Chris Bradford, who was visiting the South Farm Road school to talk about his young samurai novels, used his sword to open the new facilities - which headteacher Pan Panayiotou described as 'a very modern, 21st century, state-of-the-art resource'. View our photo gallery from the opening of the facilities here.

Students at the new studio
Author Chris Bradford spoke to students about his young samurai series of books
The new studio has a wooden spring floor
Students perform a dance routine at the new studio
