Worthing High School celebrates opening of new dance studio and fitness suite
A new dance studio and fitness suite has been officially opened at Worthing High School in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that involved a samurai sword.
Author Chris Bradford, who was visiting the South Farm Road school to talk about his young samurai novels, used his sword to open the new facilities - which headteacher Pan Panayiotou described as 'a very modern, 21st century, state-of-the-art resource'. View our photo gallery from the opening of the facilities here.