West Sussex charity shop 'blown away' as rare Beatles record fetches nearly £10k

Staff at a West Sussex charity shop have said they were 'blown away' after finding a rare copy of a single by The Beatles.

After approximately 50 singles were dropped off to British Heart Foundation in Midhurst, assistant manager Debbie sifted through records from Cliff Richard, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles before spotting one record that stood out.

One side of the record showing the error in the spelling of McArtney

One of The Beatles' records said it was 'not for sale' and featured spelling error in Sir Paul McCartney's name, spelling it 'McArtney'. It was decided the record should be sold on the online auction website Ebay and it was sent off to a British Heart Foundation to be added to their page.

Closing at 10pm last night, the record fetched an 'absolutely astonishing' £9,400 — "Anything like this can make a huge impact and really help to change the lives of those affected by heart disease," said area manager Preston Davies.

"All the staff are trained so that when they find something like that they know. It is on going training on vinyl, jewellery and books. It's the biggest and highest selling record from British Hear Foundation.

"Everyone was blown away — there were only 250 of the originals and they were only given to radio stations."

The other side of the record

The Beatles had been turned down by Decca record label before Parlophone signed them, printing the record in 1962.