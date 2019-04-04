Were 'cats' really found in cookies from ASDA in Ferring?

We have heard of cookies being shaped like animals - but according to the label of a pack of cookies from ASDA in Ferring, they also contained them too.

Kelly O'Haire purchased a pack of the chewy treats from the bakery section of the ASDA Ferring superstore.

But when she opened the packet and went to reach in for a mouthful of biscuity bliss, she was surprised by what she saw on the label.

In the allergy notice, it appeared to say: "May contain: egg, milk, wheat and cats."

The co-founder of the PR and marketing firm Seaside Creative and member of the Worthing Chamber of Commerce tweeted ASDA, saying: "Oh dear @asda I do hope that no actual #cats we [sic] harmed in the making of these cookies! #proofreading #typo #printerror"

On closer inspection, it appears that it is not a typo, but that the 'o' of oats was not fully printed - so it does not seem that there are any feline by-products in their cookies.

