Created with Sketch.

Were 'cats' really found in cookies from ASDA in Ferring?

The printer error in question
The printer error in question

We have heard of cookies being shaped like animals - but according to the label of a pack of cookies from ASDA in Ferring, they also contained them too.

Kelly O'Haire purchased a pack of the chewy treats from the bakery section of the ASDA Ferring superstore.

But when she opened the packet and went to reach in for a mouthful of biscuity bliss, she was surprised by what she saw on the label.

In the allergy notice, it appeared to say: "May contain: egg, milk, wheat and cats."

The co-founder of the PR and marketing firm Seaside Creative and member of the Worthing Chamber of Commerce tweeted ASDA, saying: "Oh dear @asda I do hope that no actual #cats we [sic] harmed in the making of these cookies! #proofreading #typo #printerror"

On closer inspection, it appears that it is not a typo, but that the 'o' of oats was not fully printed - so it does not seem that there are any feline by-products in their cookies.

The ASDA store in Ferring

The ASDA store in Ferring

Have you seen any funny labelling errors, or found something you were not expecting in your products? Contact us.