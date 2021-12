Lancing’s first ever Christmas tree festival: in pictures

Out of hours chemists in Worthing, Lancing, Sompting, Shoreham, Southwick, Storrington, Littlehampton, Arundel and Brighton

News you can trust since 1920

'Disturbance' on train in West Sussex

Date set for demolition of Shoreham flats ahead of new development

Child was sexually assaulted at Shoreham Air Show in 2003 - West Sussex man jailed 18 years later

Court results: This is who was sentenced at Worthing and Crawley magistrates’ courts, November 22 to 26, 2021

Worthing disability home closure: 'My son is very frightened and I feel helpless'

Rare bird spotted in Worthing by photographer

Landmark pub overlooking River Adur nearing 200th anniversary could be lost for good

Lancing’s first ever Christmas tree festival: in pictures

The yellow weather warning is in place from 9am–11.59pm.

The winds are expected to affect much of the UK.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7) Sussex is expecting strong winds with the potential for travel disruption.