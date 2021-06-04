Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Friday, June 4).
Friday, 4th June 2021, 6:59 am
The Met Office predict it will be a ‘rather cloudy and cooler day than recent ones’, with patches of rain in the region.
It is expected to be a wet day in East Sussex with a 90 per cent chance of rain at midday – as well as a high chance of rain in the morning.
The Met Office say West Sussex will also have rain this morning along with a 60 per cent chance at 1pm.
Highs of 16 °C in the late afternoon and lows of 13 °C in the morning are predicted across Sussex although the west is expected to have a slightly clearer day.