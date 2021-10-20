Sussex weather: your forecast for Wednesday, October 20

Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Wednesday, October 20.

West Sussex is expected to have a cloudy day with lightning this evening, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office said there is a 70 per cent chance of lightning at midday along with a 90 per cent chance at 11pm.

Weather news

The county is also predicted to experience rain from 7pm tonight along with highs of 17° and lows of 13°.

East Sussex is also set to be hit by lightning today with a 70 and 60 per cent chance between 12pm–2pm, as well as an 80 per cent chance between 11pm–1am on Thursday, October 21.

The region is expected to have rain until 9am this morning and from 8pm–4am tonight.