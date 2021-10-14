Sussex weather: your forecast for Thursday, October 14
A cloudy start should soon break into a sunny afternoon today
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 7:57 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 9:10 am
In West Sussex, a cloudy start will break up into a sunny afternoon today, with sunny intervals throughout the afternoon and early evening and little chance of rain.
Temperatures will range from 12°C in the morning to 17°C in the afternoon, meaning you might be able to keep those autumn jumpers in the wardrobe.
Things are a little bit different in East Sussex, with a 40% chance of rain this morning and much darker, more overcast skies.
It is set to brighten up though, with sunshine throughout the afternoon and temperature highs of 16°C.