Sussex weather: your forecast for Monday, November 15

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Monday, November 15.

West Sussex is expected to have a dry and cloudy day, according to the Met Office.

The county could see patches of sun throughout the day with highs of 12° and lows of 10°.

Similarly to West Sussex, East Sussex is predicted to have a dry and cloudy day.

The Met Office said both counties have a 10 per cent chance of rain in the evening.