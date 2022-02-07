Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, February 7
Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Monday, February 7.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 7:23 am
Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Monday, February 7.
The Met Office said West Sussex will have clear skies until 2pm, ahead of a cloudy evening.
The county is not expected to have any rain, despite a 40 per cent chance at 9pm.
East Sussex is also predicted to have a sunny morning until 2pm, followed by a cloudy evening.
There is a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain until 8pm and a 10 per cent chance through to 3am tomorrow (Tuesday, February 8).
Both counties could see highs of 10° tonight and lows of 4° this morning, according to the Met Office.