Watch video of A272 tanker blaze

This is the moment a tanker was engulfed in flames on the A272.

The large vehicle fire forced Sussex Police to close the road at the Buckbarn Crossroads.

A still from the video by Graham McKenzie

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said on Twitter: “Crews from Horsham Fire Station and Partridge Green Fire Station are currently dealing with a large vehicle on fire on the A272 Cowfold Road near Park Lane, West Grinstead."

Traffic is extremely heavy in the area, police said.

The fire service urged drivers to find another route around the closure.