VIDEO: Dog of the week – Lassie

One-year old Lassie is dreaming of a peaceful lifestyle with reward-based training, quiet walks and lots of fluffy toys to play with.

A clever collie with an enthusiastic character, Lassie is always on the go.

Lassie would thrive away from the hustle and bustle of busy roads or town centres. Her ideal abode would be set in a serene location, with easy access to quiet walks.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Lassie is much more a fan of human company, she’d like to be the only pet a household where children are over the age of 12.”

If you are an active and experienced dog owner who has lots of love and time to give, then Lassie would love for you to visit Dogs Trust Shoreham, in Brighton Road, or call 01273 452576.