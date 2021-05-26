VE Day Virtual 10k Race raises more than £5,000 for Worthing veterans’ charity

Lana and Mark Christmas

The virtual race took place on May 8, with hundreds of runners in and around Worthing taking part, running their own 10k and raising sponsorship money.

In total the day raised more than £5,000 which will be used to support Care for Veterans, a Worthing-based charity which provides care and rehabilitation for disabled veterans.

James Bacharew, head of fundraising and marketing at Care for Veterans, said: ‘We are thrilled that so many people from all over the UK challenged themselves to run 10k and commemorate those who risked everything for our freedom.

The Tomlinson's ran as a family for Care for Veterans

“This event was a great way to be part of the VE Day celebrations this year and to make a positive difference to our armed forces personnel. The funds raised will help us continue to provide the highest levels of care for disabled veterans and their immediate families.”

VE Day on this May marked 76 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the war in Europe and millions took to the streets to celebrate peace.