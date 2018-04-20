UPDATE: Caravans leave Shoreham park ahead of court hearing

Caravans have left a Shoreham park after five days at the site ahead of a court hearing scheduled for today.

The caravans, which arrived in Buckingham Park in Shoreham on the evening of Thursday (April 19), left late yesterday afternoon.

On Friday, a spokesman from Adur District Council – which owns the land – confirmed: “Teams have carried out welfare checks and we have started the process to evict the group from the public land.”

But the caravans remained at the site over the weekend.

On Monday, the spokesman said that the council had applied for a court hearing – which had been scheduled to take place this afternoon.

Sussex Police said they were aware that the caravans remained at the park.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, tweeted: “Ward councillors and I are continuing to put pressure on Shoreham police to use their Section 61 and 62 powers to remove the illegal travellers encampment in Buckingham Park.”

He encouraged residents to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour by calling police on 101.

However the caravans left the park yesterday afternoon.