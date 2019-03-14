‘Unexplained’ death in Southwick sparks police response

Police were called to an ‘unexplained’ death in Southwick today (March 14).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were alerted to Manor Hall Road in Southwick by the ambulance service at 2.15pm this afternoon (March 14).

Officers are investigating the death

The spokesman confirmed a death investigation was underway. He could not provide any further details.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

Read our updated story: Woman found dead at Southwick house

