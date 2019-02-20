Created with Sketch.

Two people taken to hospital after collision in Worthing

Two people were taken to hospital following a two-car collision in Worthing this afternoon.

Two cars collided in Titnore Lane, blocking the road at Port Lane, at approximately 1pm.

A spokesman for the ambulance service confirmed that crews attended the scene.

The spokesman said: “Two patients have been assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”

A spokesman from Worthing Fire Station confirmed crews attended and worked to make the area and roadway safe.

The incident caused delays between the A27 and Worthing.

Travel news

Travel news

SEE MORE: Family thanks Sompting strangers who saved 83-year-old’s life

Worthing stabbing: Police look to calm fears after community reacts in horror

Chichester man killed by heroin overdose in Worthing