Two people taken to hospital after collision in Worthing

Two people were taken to hospital following a two-car collision in Worthing this afternoon.

Two cars collided in Titnore Lane, blocking the road at Port Lane, at approximately 1pm.

A spokesman for the ambulance service confirmed that crews attended the scene.

The spokesman said: “Two patients have been assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”

A spokesman from Worthing Fire Station confirmed crews attended and worked to make the area and roadway safe.

The incident caused delays between the A27 and Worthing.

Travel news

SEE MORE: Family thanks Sompting strangers who saved 83-year-old’s life

Worthing stabbing: Police look to calm fears after community reacts in horror

Chichester man killed by heroin overdose in Worthing