Minor injuries were reported after two cars collided in Sompting this morning, police confirmed.

Police were called to the junction of Dankton Gardens and Dankton Lane to reports of a collision at 8.15am today.

The fire service and ambulance were also called to the scene.

One person was medically trapped inside a car.

The police spokesman said minor injuries were reported.

The road was cleared of debris by 10.14am, police said.